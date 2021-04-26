Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) will report earnings per share of $0.70 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Adtalem Global Education’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.70 and the lowest is $0.69. Adtalem Global Education posted earnings per share of $0.81 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adtalem Global Education will report full year earnings of $2.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.96 to $3.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.44. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Adtalem Global Education.

Get Adtalem Global Education alerts:

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $283.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.83 million. Adtalem Global Education had a positive return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 7.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS.

ATGE has been the topic of several research reports. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Adtalem Global Education from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Adtalem Global Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

ATGE opened at $38.69 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.96, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.37. Adtalem Global Education has a 52 week low of $23.22 and a 52 week high of $43.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Phelan purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.00 per share, with a total value of $102,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $281,670. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Donna Jennings sold 25,692 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total value of $1,022,284.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,208,024.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 3,161 shares of company stock valued at $129,564 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATGE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the 4th quarter valued at about $23,778,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,114,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,780,000 after buying an additional 643,093 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,261,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,960,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 472,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,026,000 after buying an additional 198,028 shares during the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Healthcare and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor of science in nursing (BSN) program, registered nurse (RN)-to-BSN degree completion option, and graduate programs.

Featured Story: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Adtalem Global Education (ATGE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Adtalem Global Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adtalem Global Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.