Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Position Boosted by Hallmark Capital Management Inc.

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,996 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 567 shares during the quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Advance Auto Parts worth $18,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,250,000 after buying an additional 27,136 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 6,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares during the last quarter. Selway Asset Management lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 24,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAP traded down $2.51 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $197.24. 2,789 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,011,522. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.00 and a 1-year high of $202.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a PE ratio of 29.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $183.86 and a 200-day moving average of $163.83.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.10). Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.21%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AAP. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $193.00 to $228.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $193.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $211.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.30.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

