Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 18.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,260 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 12,364.7% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 10,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after buying an additional 10,510 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 1,252.0% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 141,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,006,000 after buying an additional 131,246 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 237.3% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $199.75 on Monday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.00 and a twelve month high of $202.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.10). Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 4.84%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is an increase from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is presently 12.21%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AAP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $211.00 to $227.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $193.00 to $228.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group boosted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $206.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.30.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

