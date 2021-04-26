Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) Hits New 52-Week High at $99.74

Shares of Advantest Co. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $99.74 and last traded at $98.95, with a volume of 5050 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $96.32.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Advantest from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Mizuho cut shares of Advantest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Advantest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.57 and its 200 day moving average is $76.63. The stock has a market cap of $19.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.47 and a beta of 1.11.

Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $747.62 million during the quarter. Advantest had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 22.22%. Research analysts predict that Advantest Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

About Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY)

Advantest Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor and component test system products and mechatronics-related products. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor and Component Test System; Mechatronics System; and Services, Support and Others. The Semiconductor and Component Test System segment provides customers with test system products for the semiconductor industry and the electronic parts industry.

