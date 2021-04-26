AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Holdings Decreased by John G Ullman & Associates Inc.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM) by 25.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,417 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 35,125 shares during the quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of AECOM worth $6,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AECOM by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,723 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AECOM by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,743 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AECOM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AECOM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AECOM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on AECOM from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on AECOM from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on AECOM from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.89.

ACM stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $67.44. The stock had a trading volume of 2,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 988,217. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. AECOM has a 1-year low of $28.86 and a 1-year high of $68.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.59 and a 200 day moving average of $53.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.08, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.61.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. AECOM had a positive return on equity of 9.37% and a negative net margin of 1.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AECOM will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, delivers professional services to program and construction management in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company engages in planning, consulting, architectural, engineering, and construction management services for commercials and governments clients.

