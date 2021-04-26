AECOM (NYSE:ACM) PT Raised to $78.00

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $60.00 to $78.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.81% from the company’s previous close.

ACM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet raised shares of AECOM from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Argus boosted their price target on AECOM from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of AECOM from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AECOM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.89.

Get AECOM alerts:

ACM stock opened at $67.35 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.97. The firm has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.08, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. AECOM has a 1 year low of $28.86 and a 1 year high of $68.21.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. AECOM had a positive return on equity of 9.37% and a negative net margin of 1.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that AECOM will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACM. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in AECOM by 176.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 65,804 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,276,000 after purchasing an additional 42,019 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in AECOM by 365.9% during the 4th quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 33,374 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 26,211 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AECOM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $446,000. Sourcerock Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AECOM in the fourth quarter worth $680,000. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 16,541 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AECOM

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, delivers professional services to program and construction management in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company engages in planning, consulting, architectural, engineering, and construction management services for commercials and governments clients.

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.