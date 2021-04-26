Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) PT Lowered to C$19.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) had its price objective dropped by BMO Capital Markets from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 0.16% from the company’s previous close.

ARE has been the subject of several other reports. ATB Capital upped their price objective on Aecon Group from C$19.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$23.00 price objective on shares of Aecon Group in a research report on Monday, April 12th. TD Securities raised their target price on Aecon Group from C$19.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$18.00 price target on shares of Aecon Group in a research note on Monday. Finally, CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$23.00 target price on shares of Aecon Group in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Aecon Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$20.50.

TSE ARE traded up C$0.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$18.97. The company had a trading volume of 242,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,046. Aecon Group has a fifty-two week low of C$13.15 and a fifty-two week high of C$20.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$19.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$17.11. The firm has a market cap of C$1.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.66.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.16. The firm had revenue of C$1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$932.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Aecon Group will post 1.2299999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aecon Group

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

