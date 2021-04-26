Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) PT Set at C$23.00 by Raymond James

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) received a C$23.00 target price from equities researchers at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.24% from the stock’s previous close.

ARE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Aecon Group from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Monday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Aecon Group from C$19.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on Aecon Group from C$19.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$23.00 price objective on shares of Aecon Group in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$18.00 price objective on shares of Aecon Group in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$20.50.

Shares of TSE:ARE traded up C$0.34 during trading on Monday, reaching C$18.97. 242,041 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,046. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$19.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$17.11. Aecon Group has a 1-year low of C$13.15 and a 1-year high of C$20.44. The firm has a market cap of C$1.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.29, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.16. The business had revenue of C$1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$932.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aecon Group will post 1.2299999 EPS for the current year.

Aecon Group Company Profile

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

