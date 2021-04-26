Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) Sets New 1-Year High at $30.95

Aegion Co. (NASDAQ:AEGN) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $30.95 and last traded at $30.53, with a volume of 176809 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.55.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AEGN. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Aegion from $17.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Aegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $938.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.95 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.32.

Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The construction company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $205.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.10 million. Aegion had a positive return on equity of 7.55% and a negative net margin of 3.65%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aegion Co. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Charles R. Gordon sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total value of $1,390,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 273,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,604,672.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Aegion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Aegion in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $192,000. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Aegion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Aegion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Aegion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.66% of the company’s stock.

About Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN)

Aegion Corporation provides technologies to maintain, rehabilitate, and strengthen infrastructure in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Corrosion Protection. The company offers various solutions for rehabilitating and maintaining aging or deteriorating infrastructure; protecting new infrastructure from corrosion and other threats; and providing integrated professional services in engineering, procurement, construction, maintenance, and turnaround services for oil and natural gas companies.

