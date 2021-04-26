Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Upgraded to “Hold” at Societe Generale

Aegon (NYSE:AEG) was upgraded by stock analysts at Societe Generale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports.

AEG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aegon from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.25.

Get Aegon alerts:

Shares of NYSE AEG traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.62. 115,241 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,250,157. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.02. Aegon has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $5.11. The company has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.37.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Aegon by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,791,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,026,000 after buying an additional 807,080 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Aegon by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,662,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,567,000 after purchasing an additional 85,129 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Aegon by 1,296.8% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 855,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,381,000 after acquiring an additional 794,633 shares in the last quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aegon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,080,000. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aegon during the first quarter valued at approximately $852,000.

About Aegon

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its insurance products include life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; and household and car insurance. The company also offers savings products, such as retirement plan services; annuities; mutual funds; and stable value solutions.

Featured Story: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Aegon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aegon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.