Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Upgraded to “Hold” at Societe Generale

Aegon (NYSE:AEG) was upgraded by stock analysts at Societe Generale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports.
AEG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aegon from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.25.
Shares of NYSE AEG traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.62. 115,241 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,250,157. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.02. Aegon has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $5.11. The company has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.37.
About Aegon
Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its insurance products include life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; and household and car insurance. The company also offers savings products, such as retirement plan services; annuities; mutual funds; and stable value solutions.
