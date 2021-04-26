aelf 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $48.71 Million (ELF)

aelf (CURRENCY:ELF) traded up 9.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 26th. aelf has a total market cap of $208.81 million and approximately $48.71 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, aelf has traded 10.7% lower against the dollar. One aelf coin can now be purchased for $0.38 or 0.00000718 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get aelf alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.21 or 0.00064074 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.72 or 0.00083760 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.54 or 0.00019751 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001873 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.15 or 0.00062100 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $395.64 or 0.00741070 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.36 or 0.00094330 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000343 BTC.

aelf Coin Profile

ELF is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 544,480,200 coins. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain . aelf’s official website is aelf.io

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution. The structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ allows developers to independently deploy or run DApps (Distributed Applications) on individual side chains to achieve effective resource isolation. By adopting parallel processing and the unique AEDPoS consensus mechanism, aelf's technology made major breakthroughs in performance, achieving high throughput. Based on the cross-chain technology of the main chain index and verification mechanisms, aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, and as a result, allows direct interoperability between side chains. ELF token is the aelf utility token, mined on the aelf mainnet explorer, previously an ERC-20 token. “

aelf Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for aelf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for aelf and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.