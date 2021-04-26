Aeron (ARNX) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $200,251.00

Aeron (CURRENCY:ARNX) traded down 51.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. One Aeron coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0315 or 0.00000059 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Aeron has a total market capitalization of $629,879.66 and $200,251.00 worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Aeron has traded 30.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.85 or 0.00065167 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00020664 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001869 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.33 or 0.00060445 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $397.23 or 0.00742685 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.49 or 0.00094397 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,158.82 or 0.07775559 BTC.

Aeron Coin Profile

Aeron (CRYPTO:ARNX) is a coin. Its launch date was November 3rd, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Aeron is aeron.aero . Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aeron’s official message board is medium.com/@aeronaero

According to CryptoCompare, “The solution that Aeron proposes, relies on blockchain technology to track aircraft maintenance and pilot logs. Aeron is constructing a database and an online system that is decentralized and hosts global data on aircraft, flight schools and pilots. This electronic logging system would enable pilots to have logs that can be verified online, making aviation safer for everyone involved. Aeron is performing its token upgrade. “

Aeron Coin Trading

