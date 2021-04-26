Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,483 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $3,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in Aflac by 742.4% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 137.5% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Breiter Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 3.1% in the first quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. 66.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Aflac alerts:

In other Aflac news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 4,118 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total value of $210,429.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,381 shares in the company, valued at $1,859,069.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 3,040 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total value of $151,148.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 146,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,307,199.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,978 shares of company stock worth $4,884,687 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aflac stock opened at $53.37 on Monday. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $30.32 and a one year high of $53.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $36.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.43.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 21.11%. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AFL. Truist lifted their price target on Aflac from $35.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Aflac from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Evercore ISI raised Aflac from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Aflac in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Aflac presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

Featured Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.