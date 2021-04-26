Aflac (NYSE:AFL) Now Covered by UBS Group

Equities researchers at UBS Group began coverage on shares of Aflac (NYSE:AFL) in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.33% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Aflac from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Aflac from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Aflac from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Aflac from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Aflac from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

Shares of Aflac stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $53.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,604,142. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Aflac has a 1-year low of $30.32 and a 1-year high of $53.71.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 21.11%. Aflac’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aflac will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Teresa L. White sold 17,716 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total value of $816,530.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,328 shares in the company, valued at $4,439,757.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 4,118 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total value of $210,429.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,381 shares in the company, valued at $1,859,069.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,978 shares of company stock worth $4,884,687 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CX Institutional increased its stake in Aflac by 22.6% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Murphy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Aflac by 0.7% during the first quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in Aflac by 1.1% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 24,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Aflac by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Aflac by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.02% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

