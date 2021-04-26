Africa Energy (CVE:AFE) Stock Price Up 3.8%

Africa Energy Corp. (CVE:AFE) shares rose 3.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.27. Approximately 7,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 40,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

The company has a quick ratio of 11.02, a current ratio of 11.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of C$376.74 million and a PE ratio of -45.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.29 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.35.

About Africa Energy (CVE:AFE)

Africa Energy Corp. operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in South Africa and Namibia. It holds a 90% interest in the Exploration Right for Block 2B offshore that covers an area of 3,604 square kilometers located in the west coast of South Africa; 30% interest in the Petroleum Exploration License 37 covering an area of 17,295 square kilometers located in the northern Namibian offshore region; and 4.9% interest in the Exploration Right for Block 11B/12B covering an area of approximately 19,000 square kilometers located in the Outeniqua Basin off the southern coast of South Africa.

