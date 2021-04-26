AGAr (AGAR) Price Reaches $473.53 on Major Exchanges

AGAr (CURRENCY:AGAR) traded up 14.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. One AGAr coin can currently be purchased for $473.53 or 0.00880316 BTC on major exchanges. AGAr has a market capitalization of $7.57 million and approximately $37,136.00 worth of AGAr was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, AGAr has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get AGAr alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 31.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002464 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001859 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.24 or 0.00061794 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $152.47 or 0.00283443 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00004608 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $394.63 or 0.00733637 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $531.31 or 0.00987719 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.55 or 0.00025185 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53,590.47 or 0.99626769 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

AGAr Profile

AGAr’s total supply is 15,988 coins. AGAr’s official Twitter account is @agatkn

AGAr Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AGAr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AGAr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AGAr using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AGAr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AGAr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.