AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This is an increase from AGCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

AGCO has increased its dividend by 14.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. AGCO has a payout ratio of 10.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect AGCO to earn $6.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.8%.

NYSE AGCO traded up $2.28 on Monday, hitting $156.00. 1,221,918 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 658,462. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $142.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.61. The company has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. AGCO has a 1-year low of $42.84 and a 1-year high of $157.11.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that AGCO will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AGCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of AGCO from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of AGCO from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of AGCO from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AGCO from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of AGCO from $131.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.67.

In related news, Director Wolfgang Deml sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.20, for a total transaction of $64,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,197.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $558,980. 17.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

