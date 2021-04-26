AGCO Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:AGCO)

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders purchased 6,087 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,956% compared to the typical daily volume of 296 call options.

In other AGCO news, Director Wolfgang Deml sold 1,000 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.25, for a total value of $121,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,283.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $558,980. Corporate insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Get AGCO alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in AGCO by 174.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 12,613 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in AGCO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,955,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of AGCO in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,252,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AGCO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Finally, Russell Clark Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AGCO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,484,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AGCO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on AGCO from $140.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays upped their target price on AGCO from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on AGCO from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AGCO from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.67.

Shares of AGCO stock traded up $2.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $156.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,231,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,584. The business’s fifty day moving average is $142.87 and its 200-day moving average is $111.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.97, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22. AGCO has a 1-year low of $42.84 and a 1-year high of $157.11.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.42. AGCO had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 2.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that AGCO will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from AGCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.41%.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

Featured Story: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.