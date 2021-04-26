Agile Group (OTCMKTS:AGPYY) Sets New 1-Year High at $68.35

Agile Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPYY) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $68.35 and last traded at $68.35, with a volume of 358 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.95.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Agile Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agile Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Agile Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.33 and its 200 day moving average is $67.33. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.89.

Agile Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development, property management, hotel operation, property investment, environmental protection, and other businesses in the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a land bank with a total gross floor area of 53.01 million square meters in 84 cities located in Southern China region, Eastern China region, Western China region, Central China region, Hainan and Yunnan region, Northeast China region, Northern China region, Hong Kong, and internationally.

