Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) CEO Sells $1,222,155.00 in Stock

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 9,053 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $1,222,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 261,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,249,175. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A stock traded up $0.66 on Monday, hitting $137.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,268,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,695,409. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $126.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.14. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.42 and a 1 year high of $137.83. The stock has a market cap of $41.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 21.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.194 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

Agilent Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 16th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to buy up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on A. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Mizuho began coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.84.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 308,143 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,097,000 after purchasing an additional 20,755 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $687,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,967 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,593 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,467 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

