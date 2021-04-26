Agnico Eagle Mines Limited Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.57 Per Share (NYSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.57 for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The mining company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $928.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.08 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 21.54%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 9th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday, March 18th. TheStreet downgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agnico Eagle Mines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.33.

Shares of NYSE AEM opened at $66.11 on Monday. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1-year low of $54.66 and a 1-year high of $89.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.14, a P/E/G ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.64.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AEM. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1,620.0% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 860 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.33%.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

