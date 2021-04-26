Agnico Eagle Mines Limited to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.72 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report issued on Thursday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.72 for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.86 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.20 billion.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AEM. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Friday, February 12th. Eight Capital cut their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$140.00 to C$125.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$115.00 to C$110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$98.00 to C$97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines to C$115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Agnico Eagle Mines has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$106.75.

AEM opened at C$82.47 on Monday. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 12-month low of C$69.14 and a 12-month high of C$117.35. The company has a market cap of C$20.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$75.60 and its 200 day moving average is C$88.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.447 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.16%.

In other Agnico Eagle Mines news, Senior Officer Jean Robitaille purchased 5,000 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$78.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$391,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 59,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,627,626.75. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 16,361 shares of company stock valued at $1,224,658.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

