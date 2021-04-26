Agree Realty (ADC) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd. Analysts expect Agree Realty to post earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.41). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 39.39%. On average, analysts expect Agree Realty to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

ADC stock opened at $71.11 on Monday. Agree Realty has a twelve month low of $54.94 and a twelve month high of $72.68. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 38.65 and a beta of 0.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.217 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This is an increase from Agree Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.52%.

In other Agree Realty news, CFO Simon Leopold purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.75 per share, with a total value of $127,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,117,473.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Rakolta, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $63.50 per share, for a total transaction of $635,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 245,613 shares in the company, valued at $15,596,425.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 19,870 shares of company stock valued at $1,263,111. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

ADC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on Agree Realty from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $73.50 to $74.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.61.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

See Also: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.