AIA Group (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) Stock Price Up 1%

AIA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) shares rose 1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $51.66 and last traded at $51.20. Approximately 238,079 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 270,404 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.71.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.19.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.487 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th.

AIA Group Limited provides insurance products and services. The company offers life, medical, accident protection, critical illness protection, and disability protection insurance products, as well as savings plans for individuals; and employee benefit, credit insurance, retirement, and regional solutions for businesses.

