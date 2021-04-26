AIA Group (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) Stock Price Up 1%

AIA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) shares rose 1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $51.66 and last traded at $51.20. Approximately 238,079 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 270,404 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.71.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.19.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.487 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th.

About AIA Group (OTCMKTS:AAGIY)

AIA Group Limited provides insurance products and services. The company offers life, medical, accident protection, critical illness protection, and disability protection insurance products, as well as savings plans for individuals; and employee benefit, credit insurance, retirement, and regional solutions for businesses.

