Aion Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $19.07 Million (AION)

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded up 13.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. One Aion coin can now be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00000544 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Aion has traded down 11.5% against the U.S. dollar. Aion has a total market cap of $142.93 million and approximately $19.07 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53,518.51 or 1.00246152 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.24 or 0.00041663 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $660.83 or 0.01237816 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00010370 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $273.84 or 0.00512937 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $202.76 or 0.00379800 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003006 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.19 or 0.00131483 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00004095 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003539 BTC.

Aion Profile

AION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 492,427,074 coins. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network . The official website for Aion is theoan.com . The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it. “

Aion Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

