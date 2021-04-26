Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 251,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,306 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.11% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $70,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of APD. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 441.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 28,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,345,000 after acquiring an additional 22,841 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Bank of Stockton acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter worth $290,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 14,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,224,000 after buying an additional 2,653 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

NYSE:APD opened at $290.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $279.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $277.18. The stock has a market cap of $64.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.19, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $212.23 and a 1-year high of $327.89.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.60%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on APD shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Cowen started coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Societe Generale upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $297.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Air Products and Chemicals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $305.00.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Featured Article: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.