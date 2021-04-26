Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Research analysts at Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

ABNB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist raised their target price on shares of Airbnb from $154.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $154.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Airbnb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.62.

Shares of ABNB traded up $0.56 on Monday, hitting $174.81. 88,821 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,515,292. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $184.76. Airbnb has a 1 year low of $121.50 and a 1 year high of $219.94.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($10.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($9.18) by ($1.66). The company had revenue of $859.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.79 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Airbnb will post -13.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 120.5% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

