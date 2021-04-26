AirSwap Price Down 12.4% This Week (AST)

AirSwap (CURRENCY:AST) traded 29% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. AirSwap has a total market cap of $53.10 million and $4.62 million worth of AirSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AirSwap coin can now be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00000661 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, AirSwap has traded 12.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.31 or 0.00064087 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 27.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.56 or 0.00019724 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001868 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.88 or 0.00061405 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $400.35 or 0.00747717 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.24 or 0.00093826 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,949.11 or 0.07375547 BTC.

AirSwap Coin Profile

AirSwap (AST) is a coin. It was first traded on October 10th, 2017. AirSwap’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 coins. AirSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@airswap . AirSwap’s official website is www.airswap.io . The Reddit community for AirSwap is /r/AirSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AirSwap’s official Twitter account is @airswap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Swap protocol provides a peer-to-peer methodology to exchange assets on the Ethereum blockchain. AirSwap is an ERC20 token that will have two functionalities, signal the intention to buy or sell Ethereum-based tokens and to give voting power to the traders providing managing capabilities to the roles of Oracles within the platform. “

Buying and Selling AirSwap

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AirSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AirSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AirSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

