Akroma Market Cap Tops $10,298.48 (AKA)

Akroma (CURRENCY:AKA) traded up 6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. Over the last week, Akroma has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar. Akroma has a market cap of $10,298.48 and $40.00 worth of Akroma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Akroma coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Akroma Profile

Akroma (AKA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Akroma’s total supply is 19,177,485 coins. Akroma’s official Twitter account is @akroma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Akroma is akroma.io . Akroma’s official message board is medium.com/akroma

According to CryptoCompare, “Akroma is a PoW Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Akroma aims to build an EVM based application development platform with a stable and self-funding governance model designed to offer startups and businesses an unparalleled development and usage experience. “

