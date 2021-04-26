Akropolis (AKRO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $129.65 Million

Akropolis (CURRENCY:AKRO) traded up 16% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 26th. During the last week, Akropolis has traded 8.3% lower against the dollar. Akropolis has a market cap of $129.65 million and $30.23 million worth of Akropolis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Akropolis coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0466 or 0.00000086 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.96 or 0.00064568 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.85 or 0.00020029 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001847 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.90 or 0.00062604 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $401.62 or 0.00741715 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.01 or 0.00094204 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,996.24 or 0.07380216 BTC.

Akropolis Coin Profile

AKRO is a coin. Its genesis date was July 6th, 2019. Akropolis’ total supply is 4,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,784,327,981 coins. The official website for Akropolis is akropolis.io . Akropolis’ official message board is t.me/AkropolisAnnouncements . Akropolis’ official Twitter account is @akropolisio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Akropolis is /r/AkropolisIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Akropolis is a domain-specific financial protocol dedicated to the needs of the informal bank-less economy. It can be implemented on any blockchain with a Turing-complete [4] virtual machine. The proposed initial implementation is on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Akropolis

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akropolis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akropolis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Akropolis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

