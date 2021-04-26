Alan M. Forney Sells 2,093 Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Stock

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) CEO Alan M. Forney sold 2,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.54, for a total value of $114,152.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,066,366.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

ZION stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $54.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,228,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,487,035. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52 week low of $25.07 and a 52 week high of $60.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.74. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 14.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.41%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zions Bancorporation, National Association presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.22.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZION. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the third quarter worth $4,171,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 88,344 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.1% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 725,204 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,190,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the third quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the third quarter valued at $487,000. 86.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

