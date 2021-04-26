Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) CEO Stephen Trundle Sells 20,000 Shares

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) CEO Stephen Trundle sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.23, for a total transaction of $1,804,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 260,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,515,381.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Stephen Trundle also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 5th, Stephen Trundle sold 7,125 shares of Alarm.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.39, for a total transaction of $622,653.75.

Shares of Alarm.com stock traded up $1.56 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $94.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,679. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $40.92 and a one year high of $108.67. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.67.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.18. Alarm.com had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The firm had revenue of $165.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.64 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALRM. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alarm.com by 5.0% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,670 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Alarm.com by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,273 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Alarm.com by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,136 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Alarm.com by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,296 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,588,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Alarm.com by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,135 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. 93.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alarm.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Imperial Capital raised shares of Alarm.com from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Alarm.com in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $79.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.78.

About Alarm.com

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

