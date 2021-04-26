Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Acquired by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,502 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $6,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. American Research & Management Co. purchased a new stake in Albemarle during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Albemarle during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Albemarle during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Albemarle by 692.2% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 404 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 15,478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total transaction of $2,356,680.28. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total transaction of $227,449.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,724,223.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,477 shares of company stock valued at $2,818,196. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

ALB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $140.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $125.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $174.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.26.

Albemarle stock opened at $161.23 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $150.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.04, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.59. Albemarle Co. has a 52-week low of $55.75 and a 52-week high of $188.35.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $879.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $876.15 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 11.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. Research analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This is a positive change from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.83%.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

