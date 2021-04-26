Alchemy Pay (ACH) Trading 3.7% Lower Over Last Week

Alchemy Pay (CURRENCY:ACH) traded up 15.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. Alchemy Pay has a market capitalization of $18.89 million and approximately $2.99 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Alchemy Pay has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar. One Alchemy Pay coin can now be bought for about $0.0091 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $225.30 or 0.00418338 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00017204 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $88.80 or 0.00164885 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 27.9% against the dollar and now trades at $138.05 or 0.00256334 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00005575 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 62% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000943 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000917 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 99.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Alchemy Pay

Alchemy Pay is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,073,916,604 coins. Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Alchemy Pay’s official website is www.alchemytech.io . The official message board for Alchemy Pay is medium.com/@alchemyGPS

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions. “

Buying and Selling Alchemy Pay

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemy Pay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alchemy Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

