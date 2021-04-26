Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt Lowers Holdings in Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX)

Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt reduced its position in shares of Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,300,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195,600 shares during the quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt owned 3.32% of Varex Imaging worth $26,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Varex Imaging by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,504,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,500,000 after purchasing an additional 274,299 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Varex Imaging by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 4,400,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,396,000 after purchasing an additional 70,928 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Varex Imaging by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,776,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,628,000 after purchasing an additional 264,294 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in Varex Imaging by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,441,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,052,000 after purchasing an additional 33,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Varex Imaging by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,308,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,832,000 after purchasing an additional 13,791 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ruediger Naumann-Etienne sold 4,264 shares of Varex Imaging stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total value of $101,866.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $587,025.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Varex Imaging stock opened at $22.87 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.66. The company has a market capitalization of $896.50 million, a PE ratio of -40.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Varex Imaging Co. has a 52 week low of $10.36 and a 52 week high of $26.66.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $177.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.97 million. Varex Imaging had a positive return on equity of 4.93% and a negative net margin of 2.89%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Varex Imaging Co. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer raised Varex Imaging from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Varex Imaging presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.80.

Varex Imaging Company Profile

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction and computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys (a component of X-ray units that holds X-ray film cassettes).

