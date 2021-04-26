Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt Lowers Stock Position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt decreased its position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 32.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 270,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 130,000 shares during the period. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt owned about 0.76% of Acuity Brands worth $44,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Acuity Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $98,900,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Acuity Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $547,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Acuity Brands by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 470,689 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $56,995,000 after buying an additional 206,119 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Acuity Brands by 92.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 342,628 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $41,489,000 after buying an additional 164,141 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Acuity Brands by 5,308.1% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 146,018 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $17,681,000 after buying an additional 143,318 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

In other news, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $198,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,780,742. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on AYI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Cowen lifted their price target on Acuity Brands from $133.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. William Blair raised Acuity Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Acuity Brands from $152.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Acuity Brands from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.86.

NYSE AYI opened at $178.14 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $152.15 and its 200 day moving average is $123.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.55 and a 12 month high of $178.92. The stock has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 27.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.52.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The electronics maker reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.39. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 7.64%. On average, analysts forecast that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.92%.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AYI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI).

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.