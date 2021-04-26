Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt Purchases 600,000 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt raised its holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,575,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 600,000 shares during the quarter. V.F. makes up about 1.9% of Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt owned about 1.17% of V.F. worth $365,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in V.F. by 213.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,002,485 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,452,183,000 after buying an additional 11,575,693 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in V.F. by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,830,572 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $754,215,000 after acquiring an additional 187,689 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in V.F. by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,584,584 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $647,799,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077,099 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,155,798 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $440,357,000 after acquiring an additional 417,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in V.F. by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,912,541 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $334,170,000 after buying an additional 155,922 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

V.F. stock opened at $88.38 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.08 and a 200 day moving average of $81.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -679.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30. V.F. Co. has a 12-month low of $50.72 and a 12-month high of $89.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The textile maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. V.F. had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 16.44%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.13%.

VFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. OTR Global raised shares of V.F. to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of V.F. from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of V.F. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of V.F. from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of V.F. from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. V.F. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.50.

About V.F.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

