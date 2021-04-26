Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt Reduces Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt lessened its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 68.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,129,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,420,000 shares during the quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt owned approximately 0.08% of U.S. Bancorp worth $63,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 92.3% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 71.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:USB opened at $57.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $85.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.44. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $28.36 and a 1-year high of $58.46.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.49. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

In other news, EVP Mark G. Runkel sold 9,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total value of $514,947.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,118.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 184,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total value of $10,402,881.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,037,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,575,972.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 213,245 shares of company stock valued at $12,056,629. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

USB has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.88.

U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

