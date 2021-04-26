Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt Sells 80,000 Shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt lowered its stake in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,500,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 80,000 shares during the quarter. Signature Bank makes up approximately 2.9% of Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt owned about 4.67% of Signature Bank worth $565,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SBNY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Signature Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,968,000. Mirova US LLC lifted its position in Signature Bank by 89.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 773,378 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,630,000 after purchasing an additional 365,825 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Signature Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,402,000. Circle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Signature Bank by 128.7% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 59,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,050,000 after acquiring an additional 33,483 shares during the period. 92.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SBNY opened at $238.84 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.98. Signature Bank has a twelve month low of $71.44 and a twelve month high of $249.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $228.34 and a 200-day moving average of $159.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.39. Signature Bank had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 10.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.63%.

SBNY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Hovde Group upgraded shares of Signature Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $125.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.47.

Signature Bank Profile

Signature Bank commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

