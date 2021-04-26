Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt Trims Stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt reduced its stake in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,185,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the quarter. Spotify Technology accounts for 3.0% of Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt owned approximately 1.22% of Spotify Technology worth $585,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 100.0% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 74.3% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

SPOT has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Spotify Technology from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Spotify Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Spotify Technology from $255.00 to $235.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spotify Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $297.48.

Shares of NYSE SPOT opened at $284.11 on Monday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 1-year low of $136.62 and a 1-year high of $387.44. The company has a market cap of $50.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.69 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $275.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $296.85.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.10. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 30.46% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.14) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -3.71 EPS for the current year.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

