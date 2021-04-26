Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) Price Target Increased to $33.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) had its price objective increased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 75.91% from the company’s current price.

ALEC has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alector from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Alector in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

Shares of ALEC stock opened at $18.76 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.41 and a beta of 1.08. Alector has a one year low of $9.12 and a one year high of $34.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.63.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.68 million. Alector had a negative net margin of 757.78% and a negative return on equity of 53.86%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alector will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Robert Paul sold 22,300 shares of Alector stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total transaction of $428,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 230,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,431,571.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 101,758 shares of company stock worth $1,972,685. Insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALEC. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alector by 172.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Alector by 149.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,726 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alector in the 4th quarter valued at about $153,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alector in the 3rd quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Alector in the 4th quarter valued at about $188,000. 61.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alector

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

