Alexander’s (ALX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 3rd. Analysts expect Alexander’s to post earnings of $5.02 per share for the quarter.

Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.05. Alexander’s had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 16.46%. On average, analysts expect Alexander’s to post $15 EPS for the current fiscal year and $15 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Alexander’s stock opened at $279.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.89, a current ratio of 11.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.11. Alexander’s has a twelve month low of $223.02 and a twelve month high of $330.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.70 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $289.02 and its 200 day moving average is $273.23.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ALX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alexander’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Alexander’s from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd.

About Alexander’s

Alexander's, Inc is a real estate investment trust which has seven properties in the greater New York City metropolitan area.

