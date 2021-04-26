Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.06, RTT News reports. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 29.07%. The business had revenue of $479.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis.

ARE traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $179.57. 497,382 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 966,186. The stock has a market cap of $26.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.47, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $169.43 and a 200 day moving average of $167.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 52 week low of $136.52 and a 52 week high of $181.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is currently 62.64%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird upgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.71.

In other news, Director James P. Cain sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.01, for a total value of $67,204.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,053.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Richardson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.41, for a total value of $1,664,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,475,534.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,400 shares of company stock valued at $3,407,004. 1.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

