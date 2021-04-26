Algorand Price Reaches $1.25 on Top Exchanges (ALGO)

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. In the last seven days, Algorand has traded up 3.9% against the dollar. Algorand has a total market cap of $3.66 billion and approximately $282.18 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Algorand coin can currently be bought for $1.25 or 0.00002320 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.54 or 0.00049434 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $166.90 or 0.00310856 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00009155 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00028072 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00009511 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002980 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00005803 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000099 BTC.

About Algorand

ALGO uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 5,437,596,364 coins and its circulating supply is 2,938,252,220 coins. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algorand . Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation . The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand platform is the first public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once. Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization. “

Buying and Selling Algorand

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

