Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Purchased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,515 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,783 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $13,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Planned Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $326.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. CLSA cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $351.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 12th. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $319.73.

BABA opened at $232.08 on Monday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $189.53 and a twelve month high of $319.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $231.83 and a 200-day moving average of $257.54. The stock has a market cap of $627.92 billion, a PE ratio of 33.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $221.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $18.19 earnings per share. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

