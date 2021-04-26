Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Stake Reduced by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,660 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $3,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hendershot Investments Inc. boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 2,599 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 4.4% during the first quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $232.08 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $627.92 billion, a PE ratio of 33.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $189.53 and a 52 week high of $319.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $231.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $257.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. The firm had revenue of $221.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.39 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $18.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

BABA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CICC Research assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. HSBC raised their price target on Alibaba Group from $329.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $319.73.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

