Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Given New $315.00 Price Target at Truist Securities

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Truist Securities from $330.00 to $315.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Truist Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 35.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on BABA. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, CLSA cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $351.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $319.73.

BABA stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $232.36. The stock had a trading volume of 104,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,631,500. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $257.54. The stock has a market cap of $628.68 billion, a PE ratio of 33.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. Alibaba Group has a 52-week low of $189.53 and a 52-week high of $319.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The business had revenue of $221.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $18.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alibaba Group will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Caliber Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 82.1% in the 1st quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 2,192 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 66,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,055,000 after buying an additional 3,313 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the period. 40.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

