Alien Worlds Reaches Market Capitalization of $216.74 Million (TLM)

Alien Worlds (CURRENCY:TLM) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. During the last week, Alien Worlds has traded down 23% against the US dollar. Alien Worlds has a total market capitalization of $216.74 million and $41.02 million worth of Alien Worlds was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alien Worlds coin can now be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00000485 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002435 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.03 or 0.00061241 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.52 or 0.00280902 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004447 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $542.97 or 0.01006586 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $390.82 or 0.00724532 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00025488 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53,834.35 or 0.99801274 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Alien Worlds

Alien Worlds’ total supply is 5,147,998,887 coins and its circulating supply is 828,811,939 coins. Alien Worlds’ official Twitter account is @alienworlds

Alien Worlds Coin Trading

