Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,867 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 321 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $4,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGN. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 952 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 1,026 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 6,375 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,452,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 658 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 85.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Align Technology news, Director Thomas M. Prescott sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $612.01, for a total value of $1,530,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stuart A. Hockridge sold 5,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.27, for a total transaction of $3,211,458.54. Insiders sold 26,102 shares of company stock valued at $15,920,924 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

ALGN stock opened at $620.12 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $49.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $552.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $515.88. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.65 and a 52 week high of $634.46.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $834.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.56 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 76.00% and a return on equity of 68.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $618.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Align Technology from $475.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $683.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Align Technology from $525.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Align Technology from $625.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Align Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $536.77.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

