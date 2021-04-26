Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Now Covered by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Equities researchers at Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 30.58% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.67.

ALHC traded up $2.86 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $27.57. The company had a trading volume of 11,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,621. Alignment Healthcare has a 52 week low of $16.32 and a 52 week high of $26.17.

In related news, Director Warburg Pincus Llc sold 716,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $12,060,781.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 38,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $655,006.77. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 223,347 shares in the company, valued at $3,758,930.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 806,386 shares of company stock valued at $13,571,476.

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

